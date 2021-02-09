In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 February 2021 4:17 pm / 0 comments

Following its Indonesia launch, the 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 VVA – known in Malaysia as the NVX155 and retailing at RM10,888 – is now in Thailand and priced at 67,500 Baht (RM9,137). Like Indonesia, the Thailand market gets to choose between ASB and non-ABS Aerox models, with the ABS-equipped Aerox 155 price-tagged at 78,500 Baht (RM10,626).

The updated Aerox 155 also comes standard with Yamaha Y-Connect, which, when paired with the rider’s smartphone and associated app, allows for monitoring of functions such as maintenance intervals, malfunction notifications, fuel consumption, battery level and parking location. The smartphone, when using Y-Connect, also acts as a secondary instrument panel, displaying a tachometer and other functions while simultaneously showing incoming calls or message notification.

Unchanged is the Aerox 155’s power plant, a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled mill with Yamaha’s Blue Core engine efficiency design. Power output is rated at 15.4 hp at 8,000 rpm wth 13.9 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm with the Aerox 155 now weighing 125 kg

Engine stop-start is used to further improve fuel efficient and fuel tank capacity is 5.5-litres. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake at the back, with the Aerox 155 rolling on 14-inch wheels shod in 110/80-14 and 140/70-14 rubber.

Also updated for 2021 on the Aerox 155 is the use of LED lighting throughout, including twin LED headlights fitted with LED DRLs. Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and twin remote reservoir shock absorbers in the back and a 25-litre storage compartment is found under the seat.

For the Thailand market, there are six colour options available depending on type with the standard model getting three choices – Power Black, Faster Turquoise and Alpha Red. Meanwhile, the Aerox 155 ABS comes in Silver Light, Dark Night and Racing Blue.