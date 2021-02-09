In Cars, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 9 February 2021 6:31 pm / 0 comments

First unveiled in concept form at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the production version of the fully electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz has now been sighted, albeit here as a development mule wearing the body of the T6 van. As denoted by the Eletrofahrzeug plate on its rear end, the development vehicle here is fully electric.

This development vehicle on the trailer appears shorter, yet wider than the T6 commercial van it has been dressed to look like, and it can be expected to wear a productionised version of the styling seen on the ID. Buzz concept, likely with styling cues from the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV.

The Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform underpins the ID. Buzz and subsequent ID. Buzz Cargo, in which there can be up to a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – for a total system output of 369 hp. The most generous battery speciifcation will have 111 kWh, offering a range of up to 600 km, Volkswagen board member for development Frank Welsch said at the concept’s debut.

For more modest applications, there will also be a rear-wheel-drive version with 268 hp, fed from a 83 kWh battery pack. In concept form, the ID. Buzz can reach an 80% state of charge in 30 minutes, Volkswagen said at the time.

Volkswagen revealed at the concept’s debut that the forthcoming ID. Buzz will arrive in showrooms next year, and markets considered for the van reborn as an EV include North America, Europe and China. This will be followed by the aptly-named cargo version, the ID. Buzz Cargo.

The present-day Transporter T6.1 also featured a zero-emissions version, though this was developed in partnership with ABT. In this case, motive power comes from a single electric motor rated at 112 PS, fed by either a 38.8 kWh or 77.6 kWh battery pack. The larger of the two capacities enables a range of up to 400 km on the NEDC cycle, according to Volkswagen.