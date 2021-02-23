In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 February 2021 4:10 pm / 5 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced the temporary suspension of the renewal of road tax (Lesen Kenderaan Motor, LKM) for private vehicles at all post offices nationwide. The suspension is from today till March 31. The notice was also shared by Pos Malaysia.

According to the latter, all other vehicle related services at post offices such as driving license renewal and vehicle insurance renewal are unaffected, and will still be available.

Only road tax renewal services have been suspended, but this is OK for motorists as the transport ministry has allowed licensed drivers to operate vehicles with expired road tax in MCO 2.0, so long as the vehicle has valid insurance. Drivers are advised to retain a copy of their vehicle’s insurance certificate (e-cover note) as proof, for verification if requested by enforcement personnel.

Announced late last month, the exemption for road tax and driver licence renewal was from February 1 to March 31, in line with the scale down of counter services at JPJ offices.