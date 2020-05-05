In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2020 11:14 am / 0 comments

Pos Malaysia released a notice yesterday announcing the reopening of all post offices and Poslaju outlets at all accessible, operational locations effective May 4. Previously, post office outlets located in shopping malls and commercial buildings were closed, while standalone post office locations remained open.

However, road transport department (JPJ) services, which include road tax and lesen renewal, were not available at the post offices that were open. This is no longer the case in the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, which started yesterday. The CMCO allows almost all business sectors to reopen, and the 10 km radius rule under the MCO is no more.

“All JPJ services over the counters at all post offices have also resumed accordingly,” Pos Malaysia said in the notice, adding that precautionary measures employed during the MCO such as temperature screening, social distancing and wearing of masks at all outlets will continue.

JPJ offices have been open since April 29, but only for business transactions involving commercial vehicles, namely for public service vehicles as well as freight and tourism vehicles. Counter services for road tax and driving license renewal, as well as for matters pertaining to private cars, taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are not available at JPJ itself.

There’s no need to rush to the post office though, because it’s OK to have an expired road tax and driving licence during the MCO period, which is until May 12. The waiver announced by the government on March 23 is still in effect. A vehicle with expired road tax can be driven, but it must have valid insurance coverage.

Of course, besides the post office, road tax renewal can be done online via MyEG, with the sticker delivered to you if you’re in a covered zone. In any case, Covid-19 is still around so avoid big crowds if possible, and do the necessary only when the coast is clear.