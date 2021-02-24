In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 February 2021 3:41 pm / 1 comment

Launched in Malaysia as a brand back in 2019 with the CFMoto 250NK, followed by the CFMoto 250SR, a hint has been dropped by importers KTNS Holdings that the 2021 CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage will be coming to the local market by year’s end. Strongly resembling the Ducati Diavel, the 700CL-X Heritage is styled as a “power cruiser” with drag bike styling.

Powered by a liquid-cooled parallel-twin, the 700CL-X Heritage produces 73 hp at 8,500 rpm and 68 Nm of torque from 6,500 rpm with the engine fed by Bosch EFI. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension at the front is done with KYB 41 mm diameter upside-down forks, adjustable for preload with compression and rebound adjustment in separate forelegs. At the rear, a KYB monoshock holds up the rear end and is adjustable for preload and rebound.

The CL700-X Heritage is stopped by single hydraulic J Juan disc brakes on the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, with ABS as standard equipment. Claimed to weigh 196 kg wet, fuel is carried in a 13-litre tank and seat height is set at 800 mm.

LED lighting is used throughout on the CL700-X Heritage with a monochrome LCD panel as instrument display. Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port and cruise control as standard with colour options being Twilight Blue and Coal Grey.



