24 February 2021

Meet the Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus, the automaker’s latest bespoke Collection inspired by time. Production is limited to just 20 units globally, all of which have been snapped up, of course.

Let’s start with the exterior. Here, the Phantom is finished in a brand new bespoke paint called Kairos Blue, a special hue that was crafted to embody the darkness and mysterious expanse of space. It features jewel-like blue mica flakes that glitter and glint when catching light, and this is to represent the stars. Black accents have been used to accentuate the dark theme.

The Spirit of Ecstasy gets a unique date and location mark that’s unique to each client. They can, for example, engrave their marriage date, child’s birthdate, or even a major business success on the base of the figurine.

Like many of the automaker’s bespoke creations, the real magic happens on the inside. The Pulsar Headliner with fibre-optic lighting is completely reimagined with bespoke embroidery and swirling galaxies. It’s a stunning piece that flows beautifully into the wavy illuminated pulsars on the doors.

The clock on the dashboard has also been removed. Rolls-Royce calls this the “Frozen Flow of Time” gallery, where a single billet of aluminium is milled to form 100 individually contoured columns, representing the 100-million-year period of a rotational spin of a pulsar star. Each column is black-anodised and hand-polished to reflect light.

There’s an engraved plaque in the glove compartment with a description of the gallery, one that is accompanied by a quote from Albert Einstein: “The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”

Other luxuries include the Tempus Champagne Chest with thermal flasks for chilling champagne and caviar, four hand-blown crystal champagne flutes that mimic the cylinders of a V12 engine, and an exquisite mother-of-pearl caviar spoon. There’s also a pulsar artwork that is hand-painted onto the table.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “Phantom is our pinnacle product, so producing a Collection Car is always a supremely important moment for us and our clients. With Phantom Tempus, our sources of inspiration are on appropriately grand scale: time, deep space, and a theoretical physicist who changed the way we see the universe and our place within it. That all 20 cars have already been reserved indicates that these are themes that truly resonate with our patrons around the world.”