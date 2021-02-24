In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 February 2021 1:35 pm / 0 comments

2021 Triumph Bonneville T120

Comprising of five models and one limited edition variant, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville “Modern Classics” range gets engine updates and weight reduction. The entire Bonneville lineup gets Euro 5 compliance in the engine room along with improvements in engine response and lower emissions.

Topping Triumph’s Modern Classics are the 2021 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black, carrying the 1,200 cc High Torque parallel-twin. This year’s T120s are 7 kg lighter than previous, coming with lightweight aluminium wheels rims.

2021 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

Braking has taken a serious upgrade, with the T120 now coming with Brembo brake callipers on twin brake discs. Cruise control is now standard fitment and software for riding modes has been revised, while the instruments sport a new fascia.

Colour options for the 2021 Bonneville T120 are Jet Black, Cordovan Red and Silver Ice or Cobalt Blue and Silver Ice with the two-tone paint schemes complemented with hand-painted gold pin striping. The T120 Black comes with blacked out wheel rims, grab rail, engine covers, mirrors, headlamp bezel, indicators, and exhaust with a brown bench seat and there are two colours – Jet Black or Matte Jet Black/Matte Graphite with hand-painted silver stripes.

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100

A step down the range is the Bonneville T100, with a 900 cc parallel-twin, now made Euro 5 compliant and putting out 65 PS at 7,400 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm, 10 PS more than previous. Engine response has been improved and the twin now revs 500 rpm higher.

For suspension, new forks improve handling while the front brake calliper is now a Brembo unit. Overall, the T100 has lost 4 kg and features black powder coated engine and cam covers with service intervals now 10,000 km between visits to the workshop.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin

Seat height on the T100 is 790 mm and a USB charging port is found under the seat. Paint choices include Lucerne Blue/Fusion White or Carnival Red/Fusion White with silver pin striping and solid Jet Black.

The 2021 Street Twin has a 900 cc parallel-twin identical to the unit in the T100 with 65 PS and 80 Nm of torque, but has a lower 765 mm seat height as well as Brembo front brake calliper. Revisions for 2021 include new cast alloy wheels, a more comfortable seat, new bodywork and improved finish and detailing with three colour options available – Cobalt Blue, Matte Ironstone and Jet Black.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin Gold Line

Joining the Street Twin is the limited edition Street Twin Gold Line, to be produced in a run of 1,000 units. Coming in Matte Sapphire Black with hand-painted gold lining, the Street Twin Gold Line is fitted with a new side panel featuring a custom Street Twin logo and each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity, personalised with its VIN number.

As for the Bonneville Speedmaster, its Euro 5 compliant 1,200 cc parallel-twin delivers 78 PS at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 3,850 rpm, with 90% of the torque available through the rev range up to 5,750 rpm. Seating accomodations have been improved, with the very low seat height of 705 mm now featuring lumbar support and deep foam construction, while the pillion seat – swappable for the solo rider look or installation of a luggage rack – is now 11 mm thicker for better passenger comfort.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Handling wise, the Speedmaster now comes with 47 mm diameter Showa front fork while the rear preload-adjustable monoshock is retained. Braking sees a similar jump in spec with the inclusion of twin Brembo callipers in front and there are three colour choices – the new Fusion White/Sapphire Black and Red Hopper.

Rounding out the Triumph Bonneville range is the Bobber, which now features a 16-inch front wheel and larger 47 mm diameter forks, giving it that “hunky” style. New blacked out engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover, with Led lighting used throughout.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

The seat on the Bobber, set at 690 mm, is adjustable either “up and forwards” or “down and backwards”, allowing the bike to accommodate different leg lengths, something that was an issue on the first generation Bobber. The instruments are angle-adjustable to suit the seat positions and for 2021, the Bobber comes in Matter Storm Grey/Matt Ironstone, Cordovan Red or classic Jet Black.

