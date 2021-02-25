In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 25 February 2021 2:26 pm / 2 comments

Often dubbed “the best car in the world”, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has featured AMG models among its ranks for generations now, and the W223 iteration will step up the diversity with a forthcoming plug-in hybrid version, tipped to be called the Mercedes-AMG S 63 e.

This coming generation of AMG Sonderklasse will gain electrification, likely as plug-in hybrid version of the 4.0 litre biturbo V8 powertrain that is expected to go into the coming R232-generation SL roadster as well as the Mercedes-AMG GT73 EQ Power+. In the S 63 e, this has been said to likely produce around 700 hp, while the roadster and four-door coupe versions have been tipped to output around 800 hp and 1,000 Nm.

Performance-wise, the new PHEV AMG S-Class can be expected to outrun the W222-generation S 63 4Matic+, which was rated for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds courtesy of its internal-combustion 4.0 litre biturbo V8 with 612 hp and 900 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz previously stated that a PHEV variant with 100 km of EV range will launch in 2021, though it wasn’t clear at the time if it will be the AMG version; perhaps an EV range upwards of 50 km for the hot version is likely.

The bodyshell is largely identical to the regular W223, with the addition of the tell-tale charger port flap at the base of the left-hand-side C-pillar, matching the location of the fuel filler flap on the right-hand-side of the car. Visual cues from the preceding S 63 and indeed, other AMG 63 models at the development car’s rear end are the quad rectangular tail pipes, along with a restyled rear bumper and diffuser trim.

In front, the high-performance S-Class wears a more aggressive-looking front bumper with deeper intakes as par for the AMG course, with the now-familiar Panamericana grille located front and centre. The interior of this high-performance, electrified luxury sedan has yet to be sighted, though it can be expected to build upon the high levels of comfort with some AMG trim and identifying cues.

Given that the still-considerably camouflaged R232 Mercedes-AMG SL has been tipped for debut late this year, the less-disguised AMG S-Class here should be further up the model launch queue, and could likely make its debut in the second or third quarter of this year.