Pricing for the all-new W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has finally been revealed. In Europe, the flagship tristar sedan is priced from 96,094 euros (RM470k) for the entry-level S 350 d, and goes up to 117,786 euros (RM575k) for the top S 500 4Matic variant.
Dubbed the “best car in the world,” the seventh-generation S-Class gets a raft of cutting edge technologies, such as multibeam LED headlights with the optional Digital Light, huge 11.9-inch LCD infotainment display that’s upgradable to the 12.8-inch portrait OLED panel, twin 11.1-inch rear entertainment system, as well as a 7.0-inch Android tablet which can be docked into the rear centre armrest.
Other niceties include a 64-colour ambient lighting system that comprises 250 LED modules, offering a much brightly lit cabin compared to the 40 LEDs from the outgoing model. There’s also a range-topping 4D Burmester surround sound system with 1,750 watts of power and 31 speakers.
Currently, there are five variants of the W223 S-Class on sale in Europe. The base S 350 d is powered by the OM656 straight-six turbodiesel, making 286 PS and 600 Nm of torque. A 4Matic all-wheel drive variant is also available, above which sits the S 400 d 4Matic with 330 PS and 700 Nm from the same mill.
On the petrol side, the S 450 4Matic and S 500 4Matic draws power from the same M256 3.0 litre straight-six engine. In the S 450, it makes 367 PS and 500 Nm, whereas the S 500 gets 435 PS and 520 Nm of torque. Both models get a 48-volt ISG that supplies power to a secondary electric compressor, which delivers an additional 22 PS and 250 Nm of accelerative boost. A mild-hybrid V8, as well as a PHEV model with up to 100 km of all-electric range will be introduced soon.
Notable drive technologies include the E-Active Body Control suspension (replaces the Magic Body Control) and rear-wheel steering, the latter offering up to 10 degrees of steering angle. The S-Class also gets Road Surface Scan, Active Parking Assist, the world’s first rear frontal airbag (optional), and Pre-Safe Impulse Side (raises ride height by up to 80 mm in a side collision). Mercedes says the S-Class will get Level 3 hands-free driving in 2021, and Level 4 autonomous parking in the future.
An ardent believer that fun cars need not be fast and fast cars may not always be fun. Matt advocates the purity and simplicity of manually swapping cogs while coping in silence of its impending doom. Matt's not hot. Never hot.