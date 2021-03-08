In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 March 2021 10:21 am / 1 comment

Following special series number plates issued by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), here comes the big one.

Universiti Malaya has today opened bidding for its special number plate series – UM – which is going for a minimum price of RM1,000. Whether you’re an alumni of the university or someone with a unique personal combination now made possible by UM, here’s your chance.

UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor said in a statement yesterday that the vehicle registration number series – which is open to all – would be a manifestation of a person as a ‘UM citizen’.

“It is one of the university’s initiatives to generate income besides promoting UM as the top university in the country and among the best in the world. Bidders will also indirectly contribute to UM’s development, research and student welfare funds,” he said. See the video above for the VC’s full message.

From today till March 12, the first bidding round will offer 100 registration numbers in three categories, namely Gold, Silver and Bronze. You can place your bids at hebat.um.edu.my. Any interesting UM and number combinations you can think of?