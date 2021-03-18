In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2021 11:34 am / 1 comment

Toyota has confirmed that it will preview a new mid-sized, battery-electric SUV at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show next month. The model, which was teased last December, will be the first to use the e-TNGA platform that was developed together with Subaru.

Details of the concept remain unknown for now, but its modular architecture can be specified with front-, rear- or all-wheel drive, along with a variety of battery and electric motor configurations. The modularity also allows for vehicles of different sizes to be created according to width, length, wheelbase and height.

On that mention, reports indicate the unnamed model will occupy the same footprint as the current RAV4, and will be manufactured at Toyota’s ZEV Factory in Japan for sale in Europe initially. The previous teaser doesn’t reveal a whole lot, as we merely get a silhouette that features a wedged rear end, a roomy cabin and short overhangs.

We’ll get a better indicator of when the production version will arrive when the concept is finally revealed in April. Upon launch, it will have no shortage of competition, including the Volkswagen ID.4, Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, among others.