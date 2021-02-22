In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 22 February 2021 11:18 am / 3 comments

Tesla has discontinued the Standard Range variant of the Model Y, reports Inside EVs, with the base variant once again removed from the model line-up. At its debut, the Model Y Standard Range variant was not given power or torque output figures, though the single-motor, RWD version was touted with a 0-96 km/h time of 5.9 seconds, a top speed of 193 km/h and an EPA-estimated range of 370 km.

A screenshot of the Tesla Model Y configurator page shows just the Long Range and Performance variants on offer, apparently confirming the discontinuation of the Standard Range variant.

This appears to be confirmed by a note posted on Reddit, which stated that a customer with a Model Y Standard Range on order had received an update from a Tesla customer service representative, who said that “[Tesla] no longer offer the custom standard range RWD Model Y anymore, and we can only offer what’s left in our inventory and are honouring orders for those who have already placed their deposits.”

The existence of the Standard Range Model Y was surprising, however brief it was, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously responded to a tweet last year that the company would not be making that variant as its range of less than 250 miles (400 km) would be “unacceptably low.” The Tesla configurator site was updated on January 7 to include the Standard Range RWD variant, before being removed from the line-up once again.

The most attainable Model Y variant now available in the United States, the Long Range, is priced at US$48,990 (RM197,944), which is US$7,000 (RM) more than the Standard Range variant at US$41,990 (RM169,660) when it was still available to order, according to Inside EVs.

In the fully electric SUV realm, the Model Y stacks up against the Volkswagen ID.4 which starts in base RWD guise with a 204 PS rear motor with up to 77 kWh in battery capacity, offering 520 km on the WLTP testing cycle.

A more potent version packs a dual-motor powertrain that adds a 102 PS/140 Nm front axle motor for a total system output of 306 PS; Tesla has not quoted output figures for the Performance variant, though it states that this variant has an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles (485 km), a 0-96 km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed.

