By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 March 2021

Penned by Taiwanese designer Lin Yu Cheng, the Aether electric motorcycle (e-bike) concept uses forward motion to filter the air as you ride. While the design is typically e-bike with an electric motor mounted amidship powered by a lithium battery and a chain driving the rear wheel, the Aether also feature two large air intakes on the side of the fairing.

Entering the intakes, outside air is then directed to ceramic filter modules that arrest airborne particles down to 2.5 microns. As all filters do, the ceramic filters on the Aether require periodic maintenance or replacement and are designed to be removed and mounted easily.

From the Aether concept drawings, charging is done wirelessly, though the technology for this does not yet exist. Lin, who describes himself as a Transportation Designer, also has other vehicle designs in his portfolio, including a mobility scooter, a snowmobile, electric bicycle and excavator.

Using the forward motion of vehicles is not new, with Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde proposing the Smog Free Bicycle as part of his Smog Free Project clean air initiative. Collaborating with off, a bike sharing programme in China, air filters are mounted on bicycles with a launch in the city of Dalian, China.