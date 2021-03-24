In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 24 March 2021 5:03 pm / 0 comments

The ministry of finance has announced the fuel price adjustment for the week of March 25 to 31, and again, only one fuel gets a price revision, and that’s RON 97 petrol. There’s another increase this week, with the fuel going up three sen to RM2.50 per litre (RM2.47 last week).

There is no change to the pump price of RON 95 petrol. The fuel remains capped at RM2.05 per litre, which is the highest rate users will pay for the grade.

Similarly, the price for Euro 2M diesel remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, continues at RM2.25 per litre. As is the case with RON 95 petrol, the diesel price cap ensures that fuel buyers in the country will pay no more than this rate, despite market prices continuing to climb.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 31, when the next set of fuel price adjustments will be announced. This is the 13th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 116th in total since the format was introduced in January 2019.