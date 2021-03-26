In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 26 March 2021 6:43 pm / 0 comments

Will cars get cheaper in the future? Don’t count on that happening. Apart from the natural phenomenon that is inflation, we’re now enjoying a sales tax holiday for cars, granted by the government to assist the auto industry in the face of Covid-19. It was supposed to end along with the year 2020, but a last minute extension means that we have till June 30 this year to enjoy SST-free car prices.

End-June is just around the corner, and with car prices going up on July 1, it’s really a case of now or never. If you need extra motivation, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – co-sponsored by Carsome and happening on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – is offering the first 200 customers to book a new car at the show a RM1,800 combined voucher.

The guaranteed vouchers include a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher. On top this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw offering prizes such as 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Want to browse and compare before making a decision? There’s no better place than ACE 2021 to do that as we’ve signed up a variety of brands including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. These may all be mainstream marques, but some of their offerings are priced and equipped like premium cars – at the same time, all premium marques have entry level models these days, so there’s an overlap. With BMW and MINI also present at ACE 2021, you can compare to your heart’s content.

Just like at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which sold hundreds of vehicles in 2018 and 2019, you’ll be able to test drive the cars you’re interested in. Besides brand new models, there will be great pre-owned deals at the show too. Each brand will also have their own promotions, which we’ll share with you soon.

As expected in this new normal, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter the event area. Of course, you will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added peace of mind, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. Hand sanitisers will be provided at various areas, and we highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

In addition, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. This figure is actually lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity), and the move is to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Bear in mind that the children aged 12 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

It’s highly likely that car prices will never be as low as what we’re enjoying now – throw in the promos from paultan.org and offers from the carmakers, and this is a golden opportunity not to be missed. It’s now or never, folks!