5 April 2021

The Audi Q4 e-tron will finally make its debut this month, and it looks like the German company will be revealing its upcoming all-electric SUV in standard and Sportback guises simultaneously. Both versions were teased on an official page that indicate a world premiere set for April 14.

The Q4 e-tron was first previewed by a concept in 2019, which was then followed by the swoopy Sportback a year later. Under the metal, the two EV concepts ride on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electric drive matrix platform (MEB) that is also used for the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that this architecture will be used for the production version, but details about the powertrain remain unknown for now. On the show cars, there’s a rear electric motor that provides 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, while the front unit serves up 102 PS (101 hp or 75 kW) and 150 Nm.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept (left), Q4 e-tron Sportback concept (right)

The dual-motor setup provides a total system output of 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) and is powered by an 82-kWh lithium-ion battery. A range of around 450 km following the WLTP cycle is possible, while DC fast charging (via a CCS connection) of up to 125 kW allows for an 80% state of charge in just 30 minutes. Performance-wise, both will take 6.3 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h and will hit a capped top speed of 180 km/h.

Design-wise, the teaser reveals some cues from the concepts that have survived the transition to production, most notably the prominent lines after the haunches. The Sportback’s more curvaceous roofline that ends in a lipped spoiler is also clear to see, while the normal Q4 e-tron has a less aggressive rake at the back.

Less of a mystery is the cabin of the Q4 e-tron, which Audi gave a detailed rundown last month. The dashboard is certainly unconventional at first glance, with the air vents on the driver’s side angled to help cradle the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

A near-hexagonal-shaped, four-spoke steering wheel adds to visual peculiarities, as does the MMI touch display angled towards the driver – available in 10.1- and 11.6-inch sizes. Hanging below said infotainment screen are the HVAC controls, while below it is a platform for the gear selector and controls for other vehicle functions. Plenty of storage on the centre console too. More details about the Q4 e-tron models will be revealed on April 14, so stay tuned.

