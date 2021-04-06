In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2021 10:08 am / 0 comments

Following Isuzu Malaysia’s confirmation that the third-generation Isuzu D-Max will be launched in Malaysia at the end of this month, we now have some additional preliminary information about the redesigned pick-up truck.

The company said last Thursday that the D-Max will be available with a suite of advanced driver assist system (ADAS), but did not provide further details at the time. However, a list of these systems can now be seen on a dedicated ROI page, and it looks like the new model will be significantly improved from its predecessor, even exceeding the specifications in Thailand.

For starters, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking will be available for the first time on the D-Max in Malaysia (standard in Australia and the United Kingdom). Joining these systems is Turn Assist, which automatically applies emergency braking when a potential collision is detected during a turn.

Other systems include adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, a blind spot monitor, pedal misapplication mitigation (automatic only), rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beam, a speed limiter and multi-collision brake.

Rounding off the list is seven airbags (one more than before), ABS, EBD, brake assist, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent systems, emergency stop signal, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, as well as a reverse camera.

The safety kit adds on to details that came with the initial announcement, which include an estimated price range of between RM89,000 and RM145,000, as well as the availability of a new X-Terrain trim level. It was also confirmed that the D-Max will be offered with two turbodiesel engines, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

One of the two engines is the RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre Ddi BluePower that was first introduced here back in 2019, providing 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the other unit is the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre Ddi BluePower, which is an improved version of the older 4JJ1-TCX unit that is still used in the second-generation facelift model we have here. The newer engine makes 190 PS and 450 Nm, or 13 PS and 70 Nm more than the older unit.