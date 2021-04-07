In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 7 April 2021 5:21 pm / Comments are Disabled

The fantastic deals continue to roll out ahead of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – the inaugural sales-driven car expo for mainstream brands is happening next weekend, April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Here, we’re focusing on Hyundai, which is offering an attractive cherry on top of the cake that is the purchase of a new car.

Purchase any new Hyundai and you’ll be rewarded with a free Ogawa Smart Vogue Prime massage chair worth RM11,999, on top of the great step-up financing packages that start from RM958 per month*. To sweeten the deal, the company is offering higher trade-in values for all types of cars, making owning your preferred Hyundai model even more affordable.

For those looking for a new SUV, Hyundai will also be showcasing the facelifted Kona at the show. The crossover has been thoroughly redesigned inside and out and will be offered with new technologies and features – you be able to check the car out in closer detail at ACE.

Joining Hyundai at ACE are several other mainstream brands with their own irresistible promos, including Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. Looking for more premium machinery? You’ll be able to take your pick, with BMW, Lexus and MINI also present at the show. We are working on bringing in more brands to give you visitors even more choice, so watch this space.

Find something you like while visiting ACE? You’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, whether new or pre-owned. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,450 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher.

We are also working to have more vouchers to sweeten the deal, and on top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes. These include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021; we’ll be announcing even more promotions from participating brands closer to the event, so stay tuned.

*Based on a 90% hire purchase loan