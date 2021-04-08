In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2021 5:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is set to take place at the at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18. With plenty of attractive deals on offer, ACE is where you’ll want to be to test drive and purchase your ideal car.

For fans of the Ford Ranger, the pick-up truck is available with a five-year manufacturer warranty to ensure peace of mind ownership. This includes all variants of the Ranger, including the rather fetching Raptor X that was recently introduced.

The Raptor X comes with a unique True Red paintjob as well as distinctive styling cues like lightning bolt decals on the rear sides. It also receives additional standard equipment over a regular Ranger, including a 360-degree camera, a dual-channel Kenwood digital video recorder (DVR) and model-specific floor mats.

To sweeten things further, paultan.org is rewarding the first 200 customers to book a new car with a RM2,550 combined voucher. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Additionally, confirmed books will entitle you to take part in a lucky draw where you can stand a chance to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Joining Ford at ACE is an extensive line-up of brands, including Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen. While the show is primarily catered to mainstream brands, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. Some interesting MSF Racing cars will also be put on display.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.