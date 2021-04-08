In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 8 April 2021 3:59 pm / Comments are Disabled

It’s just slightly more than a week to go before the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome kicks off next weekend on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). You’ll get the opportunity to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE, and there will be an abundance of deals on offer at the event.

Joining the field of automotive brands that will be in attendance is Lexus, which will be offering a more accessible pathway towards ownership of the UX crossover through the Next Step plan offered by Lexus Capital Services.

This will enable customers to take on instalment plans that start from as little as RM1,938 a month, and it doesn’t end there. The Next Step plan offers the flexibility of increasing monthly payments as the customer’s income grows with time – you’ll get to fast-track your way to fully-paid up ownership with your career!

When you sign on the dotted line for a new vehicle at ACE 2021, you’ll also receive a host of deals from us at paultan.org, with the first 200 customers to book a new car set to receive a combined voucher worth RM2,550. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Lexus joins the party as one of a selected few brands in the premium segment alongside BMW and MINI at the upcoming sales event, even while ACE 2021 primarily caters for mainstream brands including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Volkswagen.

At ACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. There’s more – for the motorsport fans, there will also be some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

That’s not all. Customers with confirmed vehicle bookings will be entered into a lucky draw for even more prizes, and these include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

With the global pandemic still very much among us, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear their masks at all times, and will need to be temperature-tested to read below 37.4ºC in order to be permitted entry into the event. Visitors will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and record details for contact tracing purposes.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to the now commonly used masks as an additional precaution, while all major touch points such as display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. Hand sanitisers will be provided at the event, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Going beyond the minimum requirements, we will be imposing a strict maximum limit of 1,200 persons in the venue at any one time. We have decided to cap the total permitted headcount below SCCC’s limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, that is 50% of a venue’s capacity, in order to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. For the health and safety of all who will be present, children aged 12 and below, as well as senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here to find out more about ACE 2021, and we will continue to announce more promotions from the participating brands at the upcoming event. Stay tuned!