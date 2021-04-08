In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 8 April 2021 5:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by Carsome, is just slightly more than a week away, and the good deals are coming in thick and fast. ACE, the inaugural sales-driven car expo for mainstream brands, is happening next weekend, April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

To remind you, the government has given a sales tax exemption for new cars, where CBU imported cars get a 50% SST exemption and locally assembled models get a 100% SST waiver. It was supposed to end along with the year 2020, but the government has extended this gesture till June 30, which means that this is the last call for rare tax savings.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-seater SUV that’s CKD locally assembled, which means that it comes with maximum SST savings of RM6,000 for the 2.0L version and RM4,000 for the 2.4L. That’s already good, but with Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s “Jimat Power” promo, the Outlander comes with an additional cash rebate of RM5,500 for the 2.0L and RM6,000 for the 2.4L. That adds up to total savings of RM11,500 for the 2.0L and RM10,000 for the 2.4L!

Savings of five figures, and that’s before the RM2,550 worth of vouchers you’ll get from buying a new car at ACE. So if you’re looking for a spacious seven-seat SUV, the Mitsubishi Outlander – with these unprecedented savings – could be the ideal deal.

Joining Mitsubishi at ACE are other mainstream brands with their own promos, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. Looking for something more premium? BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present at the show. There’s some price overlap between high-end mainstream brand offerings and the entry-level premium brand products these days – with all under one roof, you can compare.

Just like at the premium-oriented PACE show, you’ll be able to test drive before purchasing your car at ACE, whether new or pre-owned. And it’s worth repeating that this is the last call to take advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. There are also some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

That’s not all. In addition to the promotions from the respective participating brands, a bonus awaits those who purchase at ACE. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

On top of the guaranteed vouchers for the first 200 customers, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with attractive prizes. These include 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children below 12 and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.