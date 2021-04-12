In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 12 April 2021 3:16 pm / Comments are Disabled

The deals keep on coming as we approach the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) for mainstream brands, which takes place this weekend from April 17 to 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Here, a host of great deals will be offered from Hyundai with the purchase of a new car.

A host of great step-up financing packages are available for all Hyundai models, where instalments start from RM958 a month*. Buyers will also enjoy a higher trade-in value for all types of vehicles towards the purchase of a new Hyundai at ACE 2021, making ownership of your preferred Hyundai even more attainable.

Buy at ACE, and a new Hyundai on your driveway will also get you greater comfort in your home, with a free Ogawa Smart Vogue Prime massage chair worth RM11,999. Keen on SUVs? The facelifted Hyundai Kona will be showcased at ACE 2021, with a comprehensive redesign inside and out along with new features, which you can check out in detail at the event.

Hyundai is one of several brands taking part in ACE 2021, joining Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. While focused on mainstream makes, the premium segment will be represented here as well, courtesy of attendance by BMW, MINI and Lexus at the show. You’ll also get to test drive and purchase your ideal car, new or pre-owned, and you’ll get to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings.

When you buy a new vehicle at ACE 2021, you’ll also get a host of deals from us at paultan.org, as the first 200 customers to confirm their vehicle purchase booking will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher. For motorsports fans, there will be a selection of interesting MSR Racing cars on display!

Whether new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered at ACE 2021 with impressive offers from the brands present at the event. There’s more – Customers with confirmed vehicle bookings will be entered into a lucky draw for even more prizes, and these include 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

With the global pandemic still very much among us, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear their masks at all times, and will need to be screened for their temperature to rear below 37.4ºC in order to be permitted entry into the event. Visitors will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and record details for contact tracing purposes.

In addition to the now-commonplace masks, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields, and all major touch points including display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. Hand sanitisers will be provided at the event, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

We will also be imposing a strict maximum limit of 1,200 persons in the venue at any one time. We have decided to cap the total permitted headcount below SCCC’s limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, that is 50% of a venue’s capacity, in order to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Visitors will be required to adhere to physical guidelines once inside the venue. For the health and safety of all who will be present, children aged 12 and below, as well as senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

*based on 90% hire purchase loan