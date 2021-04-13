In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2021 5:47 pm / Comments are Disabled

Only a few days more to go before we get to the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome. The event is set to take place at the at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18, so if you’re shopping for a new ride, make sure you head on over to ACE, because there are plenty of attractive deals lying in wait.

Among the many brands in attendance at the show is Proton, which will be represented by Wheelcorp Auto. The automaker’s Ramadan promotion is offering rebates of up to RM7,000 on selected Proton models. However, the good news doesn’t stop there, because the company is also providing a one-year free maintenance package – inclusive of labour and parts – with every purchase of a Proton model, with the exception of the R3 Limited Edition and Black Edition cars as well as the X50 and X70.

If that isn’t enough, we’re topping things up with extras – paultan.org is also providing the first 200 customers who book a new car with a RM2,550 combined voucher. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Confirmed bookings will also entitle you to participate in a lucky draw, where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Joining Proton at ACE are a multitude of brands, including Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen. And while the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. You’ll also get the chance to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.