In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2021 6:17 pm / Comments are Disabled

The weekend of the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, that takes place April 17-18, 2021 at the Setia City Convention Centre is approaching, and there will be plenty of attractive deals awaiting car buyers, alongside the opportunities to test drive and purchase your ideal car.

Volkswagen is one of many automotive brands that will be showcased at the event, and there will be a RM3,500 rebate for the Tiguan Allspace, in addition to a RM1,000 rebate across all Volkswagen models that are offered at ACE 2021 and individual deals for each.

Individual deals for each model that will be available at ACE 2021 include a RM4,500 rebate for the Arteon 2.0 TSI R-Line, while the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance is offered with one year of free insurance, and the Passat 2.0 TSI R-Line is offered with one year of free petrol. Both variants of the Passat get a RM3,500 rebate, and are also offered with a RM3,500 rebate.

Certainly, there are plenty more deals on offer at ACE 2021, and the first 200 customers to confirm their booking to receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from us! This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

There’s more. Buyers who have confirmed vehicle purchase bookings will be entitled to enter a lucky draw to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Volkswagen is one brand in a roster that is comprised of Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Toyota, which will all be showcased at ACE 2021. Though the event primarily caters for the mainstream, marques such as Lexus, BMW and MINI will be there too, to represent the premium segment. For motorsports fans, you’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars that will be on display!

With the pandemic still very much present, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will need to wear their masks at all times, and will need to be screened for body temperature to read below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. Visitors will also have to scan a MySejahtera QR code, and enter details for contact tracing purposes.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields for added safety, on top of the now-commonplace masks. All major touch points such as display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly; we will also provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

We will also be imposing a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue at any one time. We have decided to go lower than SCCC’s allowed limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, which is 50% of venue capacity, to ensure the safety of all who are present. Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. In the interests of safety, children aged 12 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Find more details on ACE 2021, here.