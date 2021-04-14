In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 14 April 2021 6:10 pm / Comments are Disabled

The inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is only a few days away, so head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18 this weekend if you’re looking to test drive and purchase your ideal car, with plenty of attractive deals on offer.

While ACE is primarily catered to mainstream brands, BMW and MINI will also be present at the show, with both premium brands being represented by Wheelcorp Premium. On offer are attractive interest rates as low as 1.88% for BMW models, and as low as 0% for MINI models.

That’s not all, as customers who confirm a new BMW or MINI booking will get to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a RM10,888 rebate! Paired with the ongoing 100% sales tax exemption on eligible models, and you’re looking at some considerable savings.

Buyers of any BMW plug-in hybrid model will also enjoy an extended battery warranty coverage of up to eight years, and all models from the Munich carmaker will also come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service. Peace of mind is also assured if you go with a MINI, as all models come with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty along with a free scheduled service package.

To sweeten things further, you’ll also be rewarded with a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org. Offered to the first 200 customers to book a new car, it includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

That’s not all, as confirmed bookings will also entitle you to participate in a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

The ACE line-up of brands is an extensive one, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. Lexus will be joining BMW and MINI in representing the premium segment, and you’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.