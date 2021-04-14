In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 14 April 2021 6:17 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re just three days away from the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by Carsome – the sales-driven car expo for mainstream brands is happening this weekend, April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). And the deals keep on rolling in: if you’ve been eyeing the Ford Ranger, now’s the best chance to own one.

The pick-up truck is available with great savings of up to RM7,000 for a 2020 Ranger Wildtrak and up to RM8,000 for the Baja-ready 2020 Ranger Raptor. Attractive hire-purchase financing, insurance and trade-in partners make buying a new Ford even more affordable, and if you’re one of the first 100 bookings, you’ll also receive a RM1,000 Petronas fuel voucher!

Ford isn’t the only one that will be on show at ACE, with Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen all present. You’ll also be able to peruse a range of premium models from the likes of Lexus, BMW and MINI, so there really will be something for any budget.

Find something you like while visiting ACE? You’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, whether new or pre-owned. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. For a start, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher. On top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes that include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021. Are you excited for the event? We know we are, and we can’t wait to see you there very soon!