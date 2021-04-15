In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 15 April 2021 5:35 pm / 0 comments

With many these days following the SUV herd into those enlarged hatchbacks, why not buck the trend and consider a D-segment sedan? These big saloons are plush and hushed on the move, and are more stylish than ever. You don’t really need all that extra space and weight, do you?

When it comes to D-segment sedans, the Honda Accord is a stalwart and household name – it’s now in its 10th generation. With a long body and swept roofline, the latest Accord is sleek in profile, and its dashboard is classy and cleanly designed.

While the Accord uses a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine like the Civic and CR-V, the boosted four-pot is in a higher state of tune here with 201 PS and 260 Nm of torque, befitting its status as the flagship of the local Honda range.

The Accord comes in two variants, the 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P. In Honda’s April 2021 “Sama-Sama Rewards” campaign, the TC gets the highest total rebate of any model with RM5,000 off, followed by the TC-P with RM4,000. That’s on top of the over 4% savings from the government’s SST exemption for new cars, which ends on June 30. Like the rest on the Honda range, the Accord is CKD locally assembled in Melaka, which means it’s eligible for 100% sales tax exemption.

With all the savings, the Accord is a good deal starting from RM173,203. And if you purchase at ACE, you’ll get an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers, plus a shot at a lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000. Just like at the premium-oriented PACE show, you’ll be able to test drive and compare various models before signing on the dotted line at ACE.

Joining Honda at ACE are other mainstream brands with their own promos, including Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. BMW, Lexus and MINI will be representing the premium segment at the show. There’s some price overlap between high-end mainstream brand offerings and the entry-level premium brand products these days – with all under one roof, you can compare.

In addition to the promotions from the respective participating brands, a bonus awaits those who purchase at ACE. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

On top of the guaranteed vouchers for the first 200 customers, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with attractive prizes. These include 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

