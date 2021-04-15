In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 15 April 2021 12:58 pm / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia has said it will take action against those who evade toll fraudulently, including logistics companies. In an official statement, the highway concessionaire advised these companies to be more vigilant and responsible for the actions of their drivers and/or employees should they fail to pay toll while using PLUS-operated highways.

“Previously, Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Berhad (PLUS) filed a suit against a logistic company namely Berjasa Logistics Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sin Kung Logistics (KL) Sdn Bhd) to recover for the unpaid toll fares involving 19 vehicles registered to the company and driven by its employees over the past few years,” PLUS said in its statement.

“The Federal Court unanimously upheld the decision by the High Court and Court of Appeal, and ruled that an employer is vicariously liable to the concessionaire for its employees’ failure to pay toll fares. Hence, the decision of Shah Alam High Court on July 20, 2017 allowing PLUS’ claims amounting to RM518,369.27 and cost of RM100,000 following the failure of their drivers to pay toll fares was accordingly upheld,” it continued.

The company stated it takes the deliberate act of evasion from paying toll seriously and seeks the full cooperation from all logistic companies and heavy vehicle owners to continuously monitor and take appropriate actions against their drivers and/or employees. It added that it has identified several toll fraud tactics used and is taking the necessary preventive measures, including initiating legal action.