16 April 2021

We are now just one day away from the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, which takes place this weekend from April 17 to 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre, where you’ll get to test drive and purchase your ideal car, whether they are new or pre-owned.

Taking part in the sales-driven expo is Toyota, purveyor of one of the most successful model nameplates in modern motoring history. The Japanese brand will be offering the Corolla sedan from RM978 a month, and for buyers who prefer the form and function of an SUV, there is now also the Corolla Cross, which is offered from RM998 a month with the EZ Beli instalment plan.

Toyota joins a roster of automotive brands at ACE 2021 that includes Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. While the event caters primarily to mainstream brands, there will also be BMW, MINI and Lexus in attendance to represent the premium segment. Love motorsport? You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

The deals don’t stop there at ACE 2021, as the first 200 customers to confirm their vehicle purchase bookings will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from us at paultan.org!

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

There’s more. Customers with confirmed bookings will be entered into a lucky draw and stand a chance to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

As we are still going through a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors to ACE 2021 will be required to wear their masks at all times, and will be screened to ensure that their body temperature reads below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter the venue. You will need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to face masks, and all major touch points, including display and test drive vehicles, will be regularly sanitised. We will also provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

We will also impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue at any one time. We have decided to go lower than SCCC’s allowed limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, which is 50% of. venue capacity, in order to ensure the safety of everyone present. Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. Do take note of some limitations – in the interests of safety, children aged 12 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Fear not if Setia Alam is too far from where you are, or if you are unable to cross state borders, as you can still purchase at ACE 2021 online at acemalaysia.my from the comfort of your own home. Online bookings will be eligible for the same vouchers and the same lucky draw as purchases that are made on-site at the physical venue.

Find out more about ACE 2021, here.