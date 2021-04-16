In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 16 April 2021 6:34 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, opens its doors tomorrow morning at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and with so many brands participating, there’s no shortage of good deals. Sorry, not merely good deals, but deals that are unlikely to be as good again.

This is because it’s the final call for the government’s sales tax exemption, and the lowered prices are being sweetened further by the carmakers. Take Nissan and this Serena S-Hybrid for example. The roomy MPV now comes with three years of free maintenance service, parts and labour included. Three years of visits to the service centre without having to pay a cent sounds great, doesn’t it?

This “Ramadan Rewards” special offer is for registrations in April 2021. The Nissan Serena S-Hybrid 2.0L Highway Star is priced from RM127,524, and monthly instalments start from RM1,381.

If you’re looking for a full-sized seven-seat family car, a traditional high-roofed MPV like the Serena is hard to beat in space and practicality. Come try it out for size and compare the Nissan’s living room with other three-row machines at ACE. Purchase on-site and you’ll get an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers from us, on top of Nissan’s own offer.

Joining Nissan at ACE are other mainstream brands with their own promos, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. Looking for something more premium? BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present at the show. There’s some price overlap between high-end mainstream brand offerings and the entry-level premium brand products these days – with all under one roof, you can compare.

Just like at the premium-oriented PACE show, you’ll be able to test drive before purchasing your car at ACE, whether new or pre-owned. And it’s worth repeating that this is the last call to take advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. There are also some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

That’s not all. In addition to the promotions from the respective participating brands, a bonus awaits those who purchase at ACE. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

On top of the guaranteed vouchers for the first 200 customers, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with attractive prizes. These include 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

If Setia Alam is too far for you, or if you can’t cross state borders, don’t worry, you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2021 is online at acemalaysia.my, and online bookings are eligible for the same vouchers and lucky draw as purchases made on-site.

