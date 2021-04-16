In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 16 April 2021 3:33 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, will open its doors at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) in less than 24 hours from now, and there will be plenty of deals from the participating carmakers, as well as RM2,550 worth of vouchers from us if you’re one of the first 200 people who seal the deal for a new car.

But what it Setia Alam is a bit too far for you? Or if you’re in another state and can’t cross state borders due to the CMCO? Perhaps it’s a very busy weekend for you? Don’t worry, you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2021 is online at acemalaysia.my.

Yes, you can book a car from home, online. The best part is that the deals available at SCCC are available online as well – those from the carmakers, as well as the RM2,550 worth of vouchers we’re giving to the first 200 people who sign on the line. As long as you’re in the top 200 – whether at SCCC or online – you’ll get the vouchers.

Like the vouchers, online buyers will also be entered into the lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and the grand prize of a holiday package worth RM10,000.

Here’s how it works. At acemalaysia.my, select the car brand that you’re interested in, and you can then chat on WhatsApp with a sales advisor who will be physically at the event. You can ask the SA questions and enquire about the brand’s promos. Deal agreed, how about payment?

We’re not collecting payments, and ACE Online’s main purpose is to connect you to the sales personnel at the show via WhatsApp. You will need to receive instructions from the SA and make your bookings and payment directly to the car companies. Once done, your SA, who is at SCCC, will head over to the paultan.org booth to register the sale and collect the vouchers on your behalf (if you’re among the first 200 new car buyers). Once registered, your name will also enter the lucky draw.

Once again, the participating brands are Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. BMW, MINI and Lexus are also present, representing the premium segment. All brands have their own attractive promos, and it’s also the final call for sales tax exemption, which is 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled models.

The RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

With SST exemption, carmaker promos and perks from ACE, there’s really no better time to buy a new car. If you’re heading over to Setia City Convention Centre this weekend to personally see, compare, test and purchase, note that strict SOPs are in place – there will be a limit of 1,200 people in the venue at any one time (less than 50% of the hall’s capacity), all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to face masks, and major touch points and vehicles will be regularly sanitised.

As we’re in the new normal, please practice social distancing, wear your mask at all times and sanitise hands frequently. Needless to say, scanning the MySejahtera QR code is mandatory. Note that children aged 12 and below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter. See you there!

More info on ACE 2021 and the online booking system here.