In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 17 April 2021 1:49 pm / Comments are Disabled

Hello from Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), where the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, opened its doors to the public this morning. You’ve read our roundup for all the deals from all 12 carmakers at ACE, now let’s zoom in on each brand.

On display are Honda Malaysia’s local range consisting of sedans and SUVs in various sizes, plus the Jazz hatchback. The sedans are the City, Civic and Accord; while the SUV range has the three-row BR-V, the HR-V and the CR-V. All these models are CKD locally assembled in Melaka, which means that they come with the full 100% sales tax exemption, which expires on June 30.

In addition to SST savings, Honda is having the “Sama-Sama Rewards” campaign for April, which offering up to RM5,000 of cash rebates, which consists of a “festive rebate” and a “Honda bonus”.

As you’d expect, the biggest rebates are attached to the car with the biggest price tag. The Honda Accord is the local flagship model and it comes with RM4,000 off for the top-spec 1.5L TC-P and RM5,000 off for the 1.5L TC. Next up is the BR-V with RM3,000 off for both E and V grades. Both the HR-V (all three variants) and CR-V (all three variants) SUVs are yours for RM1,500 off.

The latest version of Honda’s top seller, the City, comes with a rebate of up to RM2,000 in April. That’s for the mid-spec E; the base S and top V get RM1,000 off. The range-topping hybrid City RS e:HEV is not included in this sales campaign.

Last but not least are the Civic and Jazz. Both these models are global icons for the H brand, and the current FC Civic and GK Jazz are in the twilight of their lifecycles, to be replaced in the near future. From my unscientific observation, it seems that not all are wowed by the next-gen Civic’s looks – in any case, today’s FC is more aggressive in appearance. As for the Jazz, the roomy monobox is set to be replaced locally by the City Hatchback.

This means that time is running out if you’re a fan of both these cars. The ever-popular Civic is yours for RM1,000 off (all three variants), while the Jazz gets a RM1,500 discount for all three variants.

That’s all from Honda, but that’s not all. If you purchase a Honda at ACE, we’re topping the deal up with an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers, plus a shot at a lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000. All you need to do is be among the first 200 buyers of new cars at the show, whether in-person or online.

Yes, you can also purchase online at acemalaysia.my, where we’ll connect you with a sales personnel who is at the event at SCCC here. You can enquire about deals and make your booking via the SA over WhatsApp. The same perks apply for online purchases – the RM2,550 vouchers and the lucky draw entry.

By the way, the RM2,550 combined voucher includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

So come on down to SCCC for ACE 2021, where besides the good deals, you’ll get to see, feel and test drive various models under one roof. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to check out rivals from different brands back-to-back. There are also great pre-owned deals here.

Besides Honda, Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen are here. Representing the premium segment are BMW, Lexus and MINI. Note that strict SOPs are in place and children below 12 and senior citizens aged above 60 will not be allowed to enter.