Danny Tan / 19 April 2021 6:05 pm

You’ve seen the Ora Good Cat in Malaysia (spied) and Thailand (officially previewed), now here’s the cute electric hatchback’s punk sister – say hello to the Ora Punk Cat.

But wait a minute, isn’t that a Volkswagen Beetle? The Punk Cat is very clearly “inspired” by VW’s original Bug, one of the most famous and lovable cars ever made. The shape, the two-tone paint, the chrome bumpers, they’re all very Beetle. However, Great Wall Motors’ youthful EV brand inserted two more doors into that cocoon of a cabin. There’s no official front shot yet.

The two-tone interior (green-beige with red and gold trim) and is even more retro, and ends up very kitschy, but perhaps that’s the kind of cute they were looking for. All very retro except for the giant central screen, which is rather at odds with the thin-rimmed, big-diameter steering wheel.

Good Cat was a direct translation of the car’s original Chinese name of haomao (sisters include black and white cats), but we have no idea what Punk Cat is supposed to mean. Apparently, the Punk Cat name was voted the most popular online, beating five other candidates.

The 4,235 mm Good Cat has 145 PS and 210 Nm of instant EV torque, sent to the front wheels. It has two battery options of of 47.8 kWh and 59.1 kWh, offering 401 km and 501 km of range respectively. Standard AC charging takes eight hours to a full charge, while DC fast charging from 30% to 80% can be done in 30 minutes, GWM says. We’re not sure what’s under the Punk Cat’s bug shell, but it probably won’t be too different mechanically.

So, which of these cats do you prefer?

