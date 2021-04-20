In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2021 3:32 pm / 1 comment

Jaguar has introduced the new I-Pace Black special edition models in the UK. They are based on the more expensive SE and HSE trims, with added features such as 20-inch gloss black five-spoke alloy wheels, panoramic roof, privacy glass, and gloss black exterior trimmings for a sportier look.

Other equipment are as per the 2020 update, so it gets the automaker’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, comprising a 12.3-inch high-definition instrument cluster plus an integrated 10-inch touchscreen display. There’s also a smaller five-inch touchscreen with haptic rotary dials for HVAC controls further down.

Extras include a dual-modem eSIM, optional wireless charging tray beneath the centre console (complete with a signal booster), cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration, and the simultaneous pairing of two smartphones.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, so the twin electric motors (one for each drive axle) produce a total of 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, helping the car do the century sprint in 4.8 seconds.

The latest update also brings with it an 11 kW onboard charger as standard, so customers get to enjoy faster charge times than before. Jaguar says the 90 kWh battery pack can be charged at a rate of 53 km per hour when plugged into an 11 kW outlet, while a full charge takes 8.6 hours. Through a 7.4 kW wallbox, the process takes 12.75 hours.

Those with access to a DC fast-charger can enjoy up to 100 kW charge rates, which provides 125 km of range in just 15 minutes. A full charge provides up to 450 km of range. Prices for the Black special edition models start from £72,445 (RM417k).