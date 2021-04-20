In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 April 2021 11:15 am / 0 comments

In light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the police has decided to tighten conditions for interstate travel, with the new restrictions set to be enforced until after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, The Star reports.

According to deputy inspector-general of police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah, permission will now only be given to those who need to travel for work, education, medical reasons or emergencies and deaths involving immediate family members as well as for married couples living apart.

“Aside from emergencies, deaths and long-distance relationships, all other reasons stated will only be approved for travel between Monday and Thursday, while any journeys planned from Friday to Sunday will not be approved,” he said via a statement.

He said that interstate travel for social reasons such as attending a kenduri, weddings, ceremonies or parties would not be allowed. “Any interstate travel for social events, weddings and family gatherings will not be approved,” he said, adding that those caught trying to breach the rules will face stern action.

Acryl Sani said the police did not have a choice but to impose a strict travel limitation for everyone as it feared the possibility of a further spike in cases. Earlier this month, the police had announced that it would be tightening roadblocks in anticipation of more people attempting to cross state borders in the process of balik kampung.