In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 21 April 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Time again for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the latest retail pricing of petroleum products in the country for the week of April 22 to 28, and one fuel will see a price increase for the coming week.

That fuel is RON 97, which goes up by four sen from its current price of RM2.54 per litre to RM2.58. No change in that for RON 95 petrol, which continues to be at its price cap of RM2.05 per litre, the maximum users will pay for it.

Euro 5 standard diesel fully replaced Euro 2M diesel at all retail pumps in Malaysia as of April 1, and is now sold in two grades – one with a B10 or B20 biodiesel blend, and the second as a B7 blend, which previously served as the Euro 5 grade differentiator when sold alongside Euro 2M diesel.

The price of Euro 5 B10/B20 remains unchanged at its price ceiling of RM2.15 per litre this week. As such, Euro 5 B7, which is priced 10 sen more than the B10/B20 product, will continue to be priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 28, when the next update for the set of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 17th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 120th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.