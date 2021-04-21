In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2021 1:28 pm / 0 comments

Displayed alongside the surprise sports car that is the Alpine A110 is the updated 2021 Renault Koleos SUV, specifically the RM201k Signature model. This is the mid-spec variant – the base Koleos is priced at RM181,886, while the top Signature Plus retails at RM206,887.

Just as a reminder, those figures represent a pretty significant increase over the previous model, ranging from RM8,685 to a whopping RM19,020. Included is a 50% sales and services tax (SST) rebate that is valid until June 30, as well as a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Now, the latest update sees the C-segment SUV get reflector LED headlights, which are apparently 10% more energy efficient compared to the previous LED projector lamps. This is standard across the range, as are the LED taillights with a new three-dimensional effect and LED sequential turn indicators.

The Signature adds on 19-inch Kavea alloys shod with 225/55 profile Kumho Crugen tyres as well as a panoramic glass sunroof. The top Signature Plus come exclusively with grey front and rear bumper skirts, side steps and a dual-channel front/rear dash cam.

Inside, the Signature and Signature Plus get new front seats with wider “relax” headrests and cushion length adjustment, plus ventilation and driver’s side massage and memory functions. There’s also Sand Grey quilted Nappa leather upholstery (replacing the previous Riviera leather, still offered on the base Koleos) and natural grain grey wood trim (the base model’s striped wood decor is also new).

Otherwise, the specs remain the same. Features such as keyless entry with push-start button, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side lumbar adjustment, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, the R-Link 2 infotainment system with an 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight speakers, a reverse camera and hands-free function for the powered tailgate are all carried over from before.

Engine-wise, there’s only one on offer, that is the familiar 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, lifted from the Nissan X-Trail. It makes 171 PS at 6,000 rpm and 226 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, sent to the front wheels through an Xtronic CVT. Fuel consumption is rated at 8.1 litres per 100 km.