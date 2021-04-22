In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 April 2021 3:57 pm / 0 comments

In new colours and graphics for this year is the 2021 Yamaha Ego Avantiz, priced at RM4,873 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The 2021 price for the Ego Avantiz scooter is a reduction of RM663 from the 2019 price of RM5,536 due to the 0% excise duty tariff and will remain in place till December 31.

However, the price from Hong Leong Yamaha Motor is recommended retail and subject to change, and should be used as a guide. Stocks of the 2021 Ego Avantiz in the new colours of Blue, Red and Matte Green is currently available in all Hong Leong Yamaha authorised dealer showrooms.

Launched in 2016, the Ego Avantiz has remained mechanically unchanged, powered by a 125 cc, SOHC, air-cooled mill that produces 9.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 9.6 Nm 5,500 rpm, fed by EFI. Power gets to the rear wheel via a wet multi-plate clutch and automatic gearbox driving a V-belt.

Weight is listed at 96 kg, with seat height set at 773 mm, and the fuel tank holds 4.2-litres of fuel. A 14-litre storage compartment is found under the seat, large enough for an open-face helmet and the parking lock system activates a hand brake to prevent unintended acceleration.

A single hydraulic disc-brake handles stopping duties up front, while a drum brake brings up the rear. Suspension is with a telescopic fork and a monoshock single absorber at the back, and the Ego Avantiz rolls on 14-inch wheels.