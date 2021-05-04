In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 May 2021 10:42 pm / 0 comments

Two months ago, the government announced that it would permit domestic tourism between states under the recovery movement control order (RMCO). Today, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the interstate travel allowance for RMCO states was being suspended until further notice.

“The government has decided to suspend the allowance to cross state borders under the ‘green travel bubble’ from RMCO areas to RMCO areas for the purpose of tourism using tour agencies with immediate effect,” he said in his daily briefing earlier this evening.

He later explained that the suspension only involves interstate travel, and that people will still be allowed to travel across districts within any RMCO states for the purpose of tourism, as The Malay Mail reports. Presently, states and territories under a RMCO are Kedah (except the five districts under a MCO), Melaka, Negri Sembilan (except Seremban district), Pahang (except Raub district), Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Previously, travel allowance between RMCO states could only be scheduled via government-registered tour agencies, which had to obtain prior approval from the police before the tour. Details on participants, accommodation and activities were to be provided by the tour agent to the police when applying for permission, and it was clearly stated that travelling in a personal capacity – and in private vehicles – was prohibited.