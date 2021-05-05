In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2021 1:47 pm / 0 comments

The Suzuki Swift Sport has returned to the Singaporean market, with the third-generation model being launched in the republic recently with a price tag of SGD109,900 (RM338,720) with COE. Sold via local Suzuki dealer Champion Motors, the hot hatch is entirely different from the version we get here in Malaysia.

In Singapore, the SSS comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission (we get a six-speed auto) and the rest of the specifications are more in line with the European model. Under the bonnet, there’s a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with the brand’s SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle By Suzuki) 48-volt mild hybrid system that makes 129 PS (127 hp) and 235 Nm of torque.

Designated the K14D, the engine was launched in Europe to ensure the SSS meets the latest Euro 6d emission standard. The setup includes a belt-driven, integrated starter-generator (ISG) that provides 13.6 and 53 Nm to allow quicker access to peak torque and fills in the torque curve at lower engine speeds.

In terms of performance, the SSS will take 9.1 seconds to complete the sprint from zero to 100 km/h, while returning a combined fuel consumption of 21.2 km per litre (4.7 l/100 km). It is also given an A2 rating – the second highest – on the country’s Vehicular Emission System (VES) Banding.

There is a downside to the improved efficiency, and that is the K14D makes less power than the non-mild hybrid K14C found in our SSS, which packs 140 PS (138 hp). Additionally, while the SHVS does help the K14D have a slight torque advantage over the K14C that makes do with 230 Nm, the latter is still quicker by a second in the century sprint, largely because it doesn’t have to bear the extra weight of a lithium-ion battery and a 48V-12V DC/DC converter.

As for the rest of kit list, the Singapore-spec SSS comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, 195/45 profile tyres, LED headlamps and taillights, halogen fog lamps, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and automatic air-conditoning.

On safety front, the car comes standard with six airbags, ESP, Hill-Hold Assist, EBD, ABS, a tyre pressure monitoring system, while active systems include Suzuki’s Dual Sensor Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), Radar Brake Support, lane departure warning and weaving alert, plus adaptive cruise control – these advanced driver assists are not fitted to our SSS.

Buyers in Singapore will get to order the SSS in a choice of seven single-tone paint schemes, including Champion Yellow, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Speedy Blue Metallic, Pure White Peark, Premium Silver Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic and Super Black Pearl. There are also three two-tone options available that adds a Super Black Pearl roof to the red, blue and a third Flame Orange Pearl Metallic main body colours.