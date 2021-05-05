In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 5 May 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

Ride-hailing service provider Gojek has announced its intention to make every car and motorcycle on its platform an electric vehicle (EV) by 2030. Speaking to Reuters, co-CEO Kevin Aluwi said the company is looking to carry the ambitious plan through partnerships with manufacturers and favourable leasing arrangements.

“Our target is to work with various different players within the industry and government to reduce the cost of EVs to about 30% lower than internal combustion engine vehicles,” he told the news agency late last week. He added that the company is in talks to support development of Indonesia’s EV industry, including how to build infrastructure such as battery swap and charging stations.

“We do know that the building of this electric vehicle ecosystem from raw materials to battery production to vehicle production is something that many in the government see as a big part of the future in Indonesia,” he said. The country has already outlined its aim to start processing its rich supplies of nickel laterite ore for use in lithium batteries as part of a long-term goal of becoming a global EV hub.

Aluwi, who co-founded Gojek in 2011, said the main concerns for riders/drivers making the switch to EVs involved accessibility to power and infrastructure, which is currently underdeveloped, as well as that of transition cost. To help with financing, he said that Gojek is exploring leasing arrangements, potentially through its financial services arm.

He said the firm already has EV pilot programmes in Indonesia with state energy firms Pertamina and Perusahaan Listrik Negara, scooter makers Gesits, Honda, Viar and NIU Technologies as well as automakers Toyota and Mitsubishi.