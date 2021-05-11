In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 May 2021 5:55 pm / 0 comments

For the budget conscious commuter, the 2021 Honda Dio scooter is now in the Phillipines, priced at 49,900 pesos (RM4,297). Very popular with riders in our ASEAN neighbour, it would be unlikely the Dio will come to Malaysia, the the budget market equivalent would be the 2021 Honda Beat scooter, priced at RM5,555.

The Dio is powered by a 109 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine, fed by carburettor and puts outs a claimed 7.89 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8.91 nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Equipped with both electric and kick starter, the Dio gets power to the ground with an automatic transmission and belt final drive.

As the Dio is targeted to the budget conscious end of the market, the fitted equipment list reflects this. Aside from the carburetted mill, the Dio comes with mechanical drum brakes front and rear, stopping 10-inch wheels.

Not lacking in conveniences for the rider, the Dio has a 14.4-litre storage compartment under the seat, a parcel hook under the handlebars as well as under the seat. The wide seat ensures pillion comfort along with the wide floorboard, while the fuel tank contains 5.3-litres of fuel.

Overall, the Dio weighs in at 104 kg and gets 58.3 km per litre of fuel, running at a speed of 40 km/h. There are three colour options available for the Honda Dio in the Philippines – orange, red and blue.