12 May 2021

Land Rover has introduced the new Range Rover Evoque P300 HST in the UK. It’s priced from £50,440 (RM294k), which is quite a bit higher than the entry-level asking price of £32,115 (RM187k). It is, however, available exclusively with the P300 Ingenium engine – more on that shortly.

Design-wise, the enhanced R-Dynamic S-based model is inspired by the Range Rover Sport HST that was introduced back in February 2019. Unique to it are features such as the gloss black sliding panoramic roof, privacy glass, and gloss black 20-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

Customers have 11 exterior colours to choose from, and the stylish SUV is further kitted with Black Pack, comprising darkened elements like the Range Rover bonnet script, side vents, bonnet louvres, door mirror caps and exterior accents.

Inside, the Evoque P300 HST shares the exclusive Suedecloth steering wheel and Ebony Suedecloth headlining as the Range Rover Sport HST. Other luxury appointments include grained leather seat upholstery, Range Rover treadplates, and a powered tailgate.

For the driver, there’s the automaker’s new 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, providing a wealth of information from driving data, to navigation instructions and multimedia readouts. Speaking of which, it gets the Pivi Pro infotainment system with a deployable 10-inch touchscreen display. A 400 watt, 13-speaker Meridian Sound System is standard, as is a separate 10-inch lower touchscreen panel.

Powering the car is the top 2.0 litre four-cylinder Ingenium mill (the same unit found in the base F-Type), developing 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed automatic gearbox sends drive to all four wheels (Efficient Driveline AWD with Driveline Disconnect), propelling the SUV from standstill to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The attractive design is backed by some off-road capability – the Evoque boasts a ground clearance of 212 mm, a maximum water wading depth of 600 mm and the latest Terrain Response 2 system, featuring an Auto mode that adjusts the engine and transmission settings to suit the prevailing driving conditions. You may learn more by reading our review of the Evoque.