Over the weekend at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine took the veils off a special A110 designed by Felipe Pantone. The 35-year-old Argentine-Spanish is a well known contemporary artist, and the A110 you see here is actually his second collaboration with the automaker.

Before taking on the project, Pantone studied Alpine’s history and drove the sports car to have a feel of its personality. His experience and research became the foundation to the graphic lines you see on the car, which are meant to give an impression of speed, even when the car is at a standstill. It also features Pantone’s signature colours – black and white.

“My idea regarding the work on the A110 is to evoke a sense of “ultradynamism.” Visual speed is something that I have been investigating for years now and I feel it really comes together on this car, emphasising its brilliant design with a fast, technological look,” the artist said.

The paintwork took several weeks to complete, and to commemorate the partnership, Alpine will be selling just three units of this A110, each with subtle graphic variations for a little more exclusivity. The price? A cool 125,000 euros (RM630k), including tax.

Now, the car is actually based on the more potent A110S, which is the range-topping variant with an uprated 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Thanks to increased boost pressure, the engine produces 292 PS at 6,400 rpm (up 40 PS) (courtesy of an increased boost pressure) and 320 Nm of torque.

Weighing in at 1,114 kg, that output translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8 kg/PS, enough for it to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is still limited to 250 km/h, but this can be raised to 260 km/h on track.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the car comes with a brake-based e-differential system that delivers optimal agility around the corners with minimal wheelspin.

Alpine vice president of sales and marketing, Cédric Journel said: “Through this second collaboration with Alpine, Felipe Pantone once again demonstrates the extent of his talent. The creative work and its execution are exceptional. The colour schemes, geometric shapes and optical effects reveal the A110 in a new light, with a heightened sense of movement. This work results in a modern, dynamic and captivating work of art.”