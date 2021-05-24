In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 24 May 2021 4:16 pm / 0 comments

Longtime Volkswagen tuner Oettinger has come up with aerodynamic parts of the Mk8 VW Golf GTI. The company from Friedrichsdorf in Hessen, Germany says that the aero bits for the hot hatch will soon be available from the official Volkswagen Accessories channel and can be ordered via VW dealerships.

The aero parts range includes a front spoiler, roof spoiler as well as a rear diffuser. All have been tested in the wind tunnel and are manufactured from high-quality RIM (reaction injection moulding) in original equipment quality, Oettinger says, adding that they are easy to fit and do not need additional filing with the authorities (for markets that require such a step for aftermarket parts).

Pictured here is the eighth-generation Golf GTI sitting low and mean thanks to springs by H&R, which is Oettinger’s motorsports partner. Besides adding to the looks, the front spoiler is claimed to reduce lift, while the “double wing” roof spoiler gives the super subtle Mk8 GTI some needed aggression, a big boost from the plain stock unit. Between the twin pipes is a rear diffuser, which adds some sport flavour.

Oettinger says that the aero bits accentuate the car’s silhouette and gives the hot hatch “a club sport look“. The white car you see here rides on 19-inch alloys from the Volkswagen Accessories range – they’ve put regular ones on one side and Red Edition ones on the other.

Oettinger aerodynamic components are supplied primed and can be painted to match the body colour, or gloss black. The tuner says that it will also release parts for the Mk8 Golf R.

Revealed in February last year, the Golf GTI needs no introduction. The original hot hatch recipe is the same, with more power and tech. The EA888 2.0L turbo-four has 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, a jump of 15 PS and 20 Nm from the regular Mk7.5 GTI and on par with the outgoing model’s Performance Pack version. A six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG are transmission options for the FWD hatchback.

The latest GTI was spotted running around a fair bit in Malaysia last year, and there was even a teaser by VPCM on Instagram, but there have been no news or hints in 2021.

