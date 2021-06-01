In International News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 June 2021 11:18 am / 0 comments

Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay around 10 million euros (RM50.4 million) in damages to the automaker over the dieselgate scandal that broke out in September 2015, Business Insider reports. This, after Volkswagen said in March this year that it would claim damages from Winterkorn and ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler.

Volkswagen also said in March that a far-reaching legal investigation concluded that Winterkorn had breached his duty of care. To this day, Winterkorn, 73, and Stadler, 58, continue to deny being responsible for the scandal, but they are facing criminal charges in German courts.

To recap, the automaker in September 2015 admitted to using emissions defeat devices to cheat US emission tests. The scandal has cost the company over 32 billion euros (RM161.2 billion) in fines, refits and legal fees.

Winterkorn resigned as VW CEO a week after the scandal broke, and was subsequently indicted on charges of breach of trust, tax evasion and false certification. The charges could land him a prison sentence of 10 years if he was found guilty.