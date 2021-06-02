In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 2 June 2021 3:22 pm / 0 comments

Apple supplier Foxconn’s move into electric mobility continues with the announcement of another partnership, this time in Thailand. The Taiwanese firm says it will be collaborating with energy group PTT to make electric vehicles (EVs) in the Kingdom, Reuters reports.

The two parties have inked a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in making EVs and their components for the Thai market. The companies said that under the partnership, an “open platform” that will provide both hardware and software services will be available to manufacturers in the country, but did not provide details of the size of the investment or production plans.

According to Foxconn, the platform that will be set up in Thailand will comprise hardware and software services developed by the Foxconn-led industry alliance, MIH. These will be made available to all automobile players in Thailand looking to accelerate their production and sales of EVs in the country and elsewhere in the ASEAN region, accessible through a newly-formed JV being set up as part of this project.

The hardware will be based on the MIH Open Platform, which was announced last October. The platform will feature an architecture that is fully modularised, scalable and easily customisable.

The company, which is Apple’s main iPhone assembler, has been aggressively pursuing deals to build EVs, having announced partnerships with Chinese company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group as well other carmakers such as Fisker and Stellantis to develop EVs and its related technologies. It is aiming to provide components or services to 10% of the EVs made globally by 2025 to 2027.