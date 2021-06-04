In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2021 10:01 am / 1 comment

Ford has announced that it will add an all-new compact pick-up truck to its line-up on June 8, which will be called the Maverick. Set to be positioned below the Ranger, the Maverick will reportedly have a unibody construction instead of a body-on-frame design like its larger sibling.

That puts it on par with the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Honda Ridgeline, and should make it a lot more affordable, with estimated pricing of around USD20,000 (RM82,610) or more. Ford’s teasers indicate the small pick-up will be available in the fall this year and there will be an XLT variant.

As reported by Car and Driver, the Maverick will be built on the Ford C2 platform that also underpins models like the Escape, Kuga, Focus as well as the Bronco Sport. Powertrain options are said to be similar to the Bronco Sport, including 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder and 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines.

In one of the teaser videos, we can also see a Maverick with a hybrid badge, which indicates there will be an electrified version available as well. Buyers will also get the option of front- or all-wheel drive, with the latter said to come with an independent rear suspension setup instead of a torsion beam.

We’ll have more details about the Maverick when it makes its full debut in a few days’ time (actress Gabrielle Union will help with the unveiling), so hold off on the Top Gun jokes until then. The name was previously used on a Ford economy sedan model sold in the 1970s and the first-generation Escape sold in Europe and China.