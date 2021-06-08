In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 June 2021 1:32 pm / 0 comments

The recent Fuji 86 Style with BRZ 2021 event saw many tuning companies unveil their products for the new Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ, and among the numerous demo cars being paraded is the CUSCO GR86 Concept.

More subtle when viewed from the outside compared to some of the other show cars on display (if you discount the sticker pack), the Japanese tuning company focused on handling upgrades rather than pursuing aesthetics and additional grunt.

Modifications here include a Street Zero A coilover suspension kit, which is complemented by the brand’s adjustable stabiliser links and rear upper arm lateral links, as well as strengthened bushings. The chassis also gets additional bracing and strut bars to increase stiffness, while the 17-inch Enkei RC-T5 wheels (with Dunlop Direzza 225/45 tyres) are ahead of ADVICS brake disc and calipers – the latter with WINMAX brake pads.

For the drivetrain, CUSCO fitted its two-way Type-RS limited-slip differential, prototype ORC clutch kit, a new differential cover, driveshaft heat shield and a Fujitsubo Authorize RM+c exhaust system. Under the bonnet, the changes are fairly minor, with items like a carbon-fibre belt cover, oil level gauge stopper, high pressure radiator cap and sports oil filter.

As for the interior, the GR 86 demo car gets a Safety21 seven-point roll cage with side bars, a CUSCO racing harness, BRIDE Xero VS bucket seats, plus a Works Bell steering wheel. To complete the competition car look, there are tow hooks front and rear as well.

GALLERY: Toyota GR 86