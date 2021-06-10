In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 June 2021 10:29 am / 0 comments

Unveiled before its world premiere at the 2021 MIMO Motor Show is the 2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel”. Eschewing the use of the traditional Ducati Red, the Black and Steel edition of the Diavel 1260 S comes in a combination of gloss grey and matte black, accented by a yellow frame and bottom of the tail piece.

The Diavel Black and Steel joins Ducati’s power cruiser lineup alongside the Diavel 1260 S decked out in Black and Dark Stealth and a red frame while the base model Diavel comes in Dark Stealth with black frame and wheels. For Malaysia, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 S retails at RM139,900 while the XDiavel 1260 S goes for RM161,900.

Power for the Diavel 1260 comes from a 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Valve Timing) V-twin producing 162 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The liquid-cooled, twin-spark power plant gets power to the ground via six-speeds, slipper clutch and chain final drive (the XDiavel uses belt drive).

Standard fitment on the 1260 S is a Ducati up-and-down quick shifter while the riding suite comprises of Bosch ABS Cornering EVO as well as wheelie, launch and traction control by Ducati as part of the Ducati Safety Pack. Riding conveniences also include cruise control, keyless start, backlit switches and a full-colour TFT-LCD instrument panel configurable for the Ducati Link app for smartphone connectivity.

Braking is done with Brembo M4.32 Monobloc four-piston callipers on 320 mm semi-floating steel brake discs, combined with a Brembo PR 18/19 master cylinder. The rear wheel is stopped by a two-piston Brembo calliper with a 265 mm brake disc.

Suspension at the front uses 48 mm diameter Ohlins fully-adjustable forks while the rear comes with an Ohlins monoshock adjustable for preload, rebound and compression. The fuel tank on the Diavel 1260 S holds 17-litres while seat height is set at 780 mm with wet weight listed as 247 kg.